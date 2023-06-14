ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.