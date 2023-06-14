EthereumFair Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.24 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $13.24 million and $950,553.18 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.10788364 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $930,227.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.