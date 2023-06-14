Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average is $213.97. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

