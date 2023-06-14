Essential Planning LLC. Has $743,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for about 0.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 1,644,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 494,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 256,234 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 624,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 212,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 96,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

