ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $275,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

