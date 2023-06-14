Erickson (OTCMKTS:EACIQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Erickson Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EACIQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Erickson shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,802,400 shares.
Erickson Stock Down 83.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
Erickson Company Profile
Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erickson (EACIQ)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Erickson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erickson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.