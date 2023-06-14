Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.67 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.67 million and approximately $371,586.95 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00004734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,015.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00298562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00522957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00058802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00406491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,360,269 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

