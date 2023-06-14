Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,561 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Equity Residential worth $75,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,357. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

