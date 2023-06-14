Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 14th (ACLS, AEIS, AMAT, ARTNA, BDNNY, BLDP, BWA, CFLT, CMPUY, CNK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 14th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

