Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after buying an additional 269,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. 1,264,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,234. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

