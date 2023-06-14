Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 247,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,025. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.86.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

