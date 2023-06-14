Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,033 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,891. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.90. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

