Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,582. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

