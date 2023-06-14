Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $24.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,794 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,865. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.