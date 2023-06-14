Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $123.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,673. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.