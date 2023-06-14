Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $50,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,197,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,069,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 395,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,625. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.