Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 40,511 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $37,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPHQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,754. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

