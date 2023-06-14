Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 25,457 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,151. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
