EQTEC (LON:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 24083295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

EQTEC Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

