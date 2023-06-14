Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYF. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. 21,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

