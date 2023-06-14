Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

RHS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.43. The company had a trading volume of 274,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $865.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

