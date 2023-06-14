Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,451,000 after purchasing an additional 279,318 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 223,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,074. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average is $228.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

