Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. 3,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

