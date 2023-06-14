Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 135,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14,729.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,395. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

