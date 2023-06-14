Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JIGB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JIGB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.