Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 597 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.32. The company had a trading volume of 212,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

