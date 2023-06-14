Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

