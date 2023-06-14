Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,164. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $231.58. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

