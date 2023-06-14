Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,098,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 54,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. 939,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

