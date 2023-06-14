Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

