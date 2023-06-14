Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.