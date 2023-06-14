Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.22. 109,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.77 and its 200-day moving average is $207.53. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $243.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

