Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,689 shares of company stock worth $1,576,954 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. 2,153,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

