Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,393,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,565,000 after buying an additional 108,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,974,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.38. The stock had a trading volume of 64,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average is $286.01. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

