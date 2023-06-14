Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 2.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS FAPR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.