Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises about 2.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.39% of Envista worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Envista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after buying an additional 671,617 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 842,522 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 0.9 %

Envista stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 981,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,984. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.