Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Down 1.5%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 8,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Entrée Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.12.
Entrée Resources Company Profile
Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.
