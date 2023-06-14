Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 107831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

