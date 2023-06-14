Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.89

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and traded as high as $30.99. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 26,478 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,645 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $45,171.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,148.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,735 shares of company stock worth $128,072. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,516,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3,046.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 399,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

