Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the May 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESVIF stock remained flat at $1.53 on Tuesday. 68,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

