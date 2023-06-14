Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 71,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 104,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $842.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
