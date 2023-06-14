Engle Capital Management L.P. Invests $9.14 Million in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,000. Repay accounts for about 4.1% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Repay by 5,518.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Repay by 131.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

Repay stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 284,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,429. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Repay Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.