Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Engle Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. agilon health comprises approximately 2.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of agilon health worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in agilon health by 236.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in agilon health by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

agilon health stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,628. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,468,829. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

