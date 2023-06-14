Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 149.7% in May

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ENRT remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 73,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,617. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

