Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. NOV makes up 3.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

