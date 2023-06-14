Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

