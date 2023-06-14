Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 380,021 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Energy Income Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,870,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 380,021 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 3.7% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $163,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.