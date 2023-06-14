Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 15,966 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. 316,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.