Energy Income Partners LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of ONEOK worth $106,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

