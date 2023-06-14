Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

